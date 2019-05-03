Mr Mike Okiro, a former Inspector General of Police, has called for synergy amongst all security agencies and communities to addressing the challenge of insecurity along Kaduna -Abuja Highway.

Okiro made the call in Abuja at an awareness forum on Finger off the Trigger, National Peace, Unity and Disarmament, organised by Salute Nigeria Initiative.

The forum was coordinated by a Nigerian Music Ambassador to Germany, Amb. Chielo Orjirika, also known as Chiboy, the Black Courage.

Okiro expressed worry at the rate of insecurity on the Kaduna- Abuja Highway, which he said must be stopped by all possible means.

“The issue of banditry along Kaduna road and other parts of the country is a serious issue that needs to be solved and can be solved in so many ways.

“What is happening there is worrisome because Abuja-Kaduna is a dual carriage way, the nearest major city is Abuja and you expect mass movement on that road, but unfortunately something serious is happening there.

“We have to stop it in so many ways because the people committing the crimes are living in Nigeria and there should be information about their movement, so they can be tracked by the community, security agencies.

“The police cannot do much unless the public cooperating with them.

“There should be synergy between the police and all the security agencies; all the security agencies are out there to secure the country,” he said.

According to him, there must be cooperation among all the security agencies to ensure that the same goals are achieved.

“Members of the public should also cooperate with security agencies.

“If there is no information there is nothing for the security agencies to work with.

“There must be adequate training for the police because we are in the modern world; one cannot do anything without training if there is training they can achieve much,” he said