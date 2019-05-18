Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the delegation was led by Mr Phil Spencer, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft.

Spencer discussed about the firm’s plan to set up African Development Centres in two locations on the continent — Nigeria and Kenya.

He said that the African Development Centre would be the 7th Global Development Centre for Microsoft across the world.

“Microsoft has a long-term ambition on the African continent, not only to create a market for Microsoft, but also to create a global centre for excellence and development,” he said.

Osinbajo told the delegation that the Federal Government was exploring all possibilities and opportunities to ensure that broadband connection was available to Nigerians.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration also planned to use technology to reduce some of the deficits in the healthcare and educational systems.

“The government would be looking forward to the development of the centre, as well as encouraging Microsoft to explore practically every opportunity and possibility in the country,’’ he said.

The meeting was attended by a number of Federal Government and Microsoft officials, including Ms Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).