Olisa Metuh prays court to order EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts

Olisah Metuh, the embattled former spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) on Tuesday prayed the Federal High Court, Abuja to order the EFCC to unfreeze his bank accounts.

Metuh, who expressed shock over the development, said he learnt of the no-debit order placed on his account after his failed transaction on one of the accounts on Tuesday.

Metuh made the oral application while led in evidence by his Counsel, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).

The EFCC is prosecuting Metuh and his Destra Investments Limited, on seven counts of money laundering and fraudulent receipt of N400 million from the Office of the NSA on Nov. 22, 2014, for PDP campaign activities.

Metuh, who denied his involvement in the deal, said the continuous freezing of all his bank accounts by the prosecution had left him and his family starving.

He therefore urged the court to compel EFCC to immediately unfreeze his accounts, adding that he remained innocent of the crime he was charged for.

Metuh further averred that he was terrified on the action of the EFCC, adding that: “I do not know where to get my next meal from’’.

“The EFCC went ahead to freeze all my accounts yesterday and I cannot get any money to feed myself and my family. I do not even know how I am going to exist from now on.

“As it stands now, I cannot access both my Naira and Dollar accounts so I do not even have money to buy pain relief if I have a headache or even water to sustain my family’’, he said.

Justice Okon Abang therefore instructed Metuh’s counsel to discuss with the counsel representing the Federal Government, Mr Sylvanus Tahir to resolve the issue.

The judge adjourned the matter to Thursday and Friday for continuous hearing.

