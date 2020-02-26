Chief Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), made a wish after being convicted and sentenced to prison for laundering N400 million.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, had been prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the N400 million he allegedly received from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in 2014.

Metuh was arrested in January 2016 and had since made several court appearances.

The NSA was at the time headed by Sambo Dasuki who until recently, was in prison custody since 2015 for allegedly misappropriating a certain $2.1 billion.

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, trial Justice Okon Abang found Metuh’s firm, Destra Investment Ltd, guilty of illegally receiving N400 million from Dasuki's office, prior to the 2015 presidential election, without contract approval or execution.

Justice Abang subsequently found Metuh guilty on all 7-count charges bordering on money laundering, conversion and concealing of N400 million received from the office of the NSA.

He however sentenced Metuh to 39 years imprisonment.

While being led out of the courtroom, Metuh begged the prison warders and other security personnel to allow him sit comfortably in the vehicle.

"Oga please I need to sit where I can stretch my legs... But only me, so I can stretch my legs," Metuh said in a video captured by Punch.