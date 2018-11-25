A Commander-in-Chief does not prophesy in war – Okupe tells Buhari

news

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Buhari to hit Boko Haram hard.

Okupe said this following President Buhari’s statement expressing shock at a recent attack by the terror group.

Boko Haram killed over 100 soldiers when they attacked a military base in Metele, Borno state, last week.

The President, on Saturday, November 24, 2018, promised to equip the military and block loopholes which led to the attack

Stop the preaching

Okupe, on Twitter, responded saying “A C inC does'nt prophesy in WAR.He takes charge & repositions troops 4 reappraisal attacks.PMB Hit BH like a General not like a Pastor.”

Fayose fires Buhari

Ayo Fayose, the former Governor of Ekiti state also criticised the president’s ’late response’.

Fayose also called on Nigerians to reject Buhari in 2019, adding that his time is up.

He said “Nigeria and its people must reject a Commander-in-chief who will wait for four days to express shock over the brutal killing of over 100 of his soldiers. His time is up!

“If it were to be issues concerning his reelection bid, he will be aware immediately and deploy necessary agencies of govt, but on the killing of over 100 of our soldiers by Boko Haram, our President was not aware until about 7pm today and they said he was shocked! His time is up!

“May our departed gallant soldiers rest in peace and may God deliver our country from the hands of a Commander-in-chief that will wait for days to express shock over the brutal killing of over 100 of his soldiers.”