RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Ima Elijah

... the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms...

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie
Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Recommended articles

This was disclosed on Tuesday, October 04, 2022, in a statement by the highest regulatory body for Nigeria’s advertising, ARCON.

What's really going on: The country’s apex advertising governing agency revealed that the advertisements on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in the Nigerian markets are not vetted and approved by the federal government.

ARCON is arguing that Meta Platforms Incorporated has continued to expose the Federal Government to loss of revenue adverts.

It is seeking N30bn in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue.

The statement read: “The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has instituted a suit against Meta Platforms Incorporated (owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms) and its agent AT3 Resources Limited at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

“ARCON is seeking declaration among others that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria.

“ARCON stated that Meta Platforms Incorporated’s continued exposure of unvetted adverts has also led to a loss of revenue to the Federal Government.

“ARCON is seeking N30b in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“ARCON reiterate that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on the Nigeria’s advertising space.

“ARCON further stated that it’s not regulating the online media space but rather advertisement, advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.”

According to ARCON, the Council is not regulating the online media space. Rather, it’s focus is on advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act.

What you should know: Facebook had announced that Nigerians will pay 7.5 percent value-added tax (VAT) on all ad placements from January 1, 2022.

According to the statement, the charge applies to those buying ads for both businesses or personal purposes.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

NNPC declares ₦674 billion profit after tax for 2021

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

NNPC profit hits N674bn in 2021

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

2023: Peter Obi alarms silent arrest of ‘Obidients’ by security agents

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

Lagos workers jubilate as Sanwo-Olu announces salary increase

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

BREAKING: PDP in last-minute peace talks with Wike

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Buhari to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly on Friday

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Don't let politicians wreck Nigeria - Obasanjo tells religious leaders

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyol.

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyo

Alleged kidnap kingpin (VanguardNGR)

Alleged kidnap kingpin not a graduate of our school — UNICAL registrar