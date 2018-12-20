On a street in Owerri, a man thought to be mentally challenged is confident Tony Nwulu is the right personality to represent Imo State as governor in the 2019 gubernatorial elections.

While speaking to an online reporter, he identifies the governorship aspirant who is contesting under the United Progressive Party (UPP), as one who possesses the right strategy to lead the southeastern territory.

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the mentally deranged man is a renowned figure in the state.

In a video, he articulates clearly his opinion concerning the capacity of Tony Nwulu and what Imo may become if he becomes the governor.

"Toni is versatile. He is dynamic and he has ideas and empowerment programmes that will turn around the youths of this state (Imo)."

Engaging idle youths might also become commonplace if Nwulu comes to power. In the testimony by the deranged person who is often right in his predictions, investing in the unemployed may help reduce cultism.

Already, Tony Nwulu has put in place a mechanism that will lead to massive and huge inflow of direct investment from Europe to Imo State.

Following the signing of the Not Too Young To Run Act facilitated by 39-year-old Nwulu and signed into law, he gets invited to Brussels, Belgium by the European Union Parliament.

The guber aspirant who currently represents the Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency has been able to secure interests from his European friends to invest in Imo State.

Especially Spain who has "expressed its resolve to be a viable development partner" as captured by Vanguard News.