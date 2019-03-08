Tinubu, senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, expressed the view in a statement in Lagos on Thursday, on the commemoration of the 2019 International Women's Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the International Women's Day is commemorated every March 8, to celebrate women's achievement, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality.

The theme for this year s International Women's Day is Balance for Better.

Tinubu said that the menfolk should be enrolled into gender-based discussions and actions to address issues of gender disparity and bias.

She said: I celebrate with Nigerian Women all over the world on the occasion of the International Women's Day, 2019.

Beyond the recognition of the struggles and achievements of womenfolk, it is a celebration of womanhood her strength, resilience, power and doggedness.

The commemoration is a pointer to the way forward in the quest for the protection of rights of women and a reminder that we must devise new strategies in the pursuit of gender equity and balance.

Conscripting men into gender- based discussions and actions will enable us address issues of gender disparity, equality in every strata of life, ensure gender balance in government, employment, remuneration of employees and wealth creation.

Thus, I enjoin men to speak up in support of Women. Gender balance will benefit us all and our Nation as a whole.

Tinubu urged Nigerian women to rise up and equip themselves to fill gaps in politics, public office, and management.

This can only be done if we are all ready to make a difference, speak up for worthy causes and impact on our immediate communities, the type of change we wish to see.

Thus, I congratulate you all once again and assure you of my unwavering commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian Women, she said.