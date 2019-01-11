This was confirmed in a tweet by a Channels TV correspondent on Friday, January 11, 2019. According to the post by Seun Okin, Melaye was moved to the new medical center due to differences concerning if he is fit to face trial.

"Senator Dino Melaye taken from Police Clinic to DSS Medical Centre Abuja," the reporter confirms.

Pulse revealed earlier that the MP was removed from the Police Hospital in Garki, Abuja, by masked policemen.

Melaye is being investigated for an alleged involvement in the shooting of a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, in July 2018.