Melaye in a condolence message made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Saturday, also commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the late chief of staff.

Melaye represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.

“This is a circle we must all complete someday. We need to be prepared and live with faith and honour.

“That hour and time knoweth no man and shows us that God drives out charriots to his door where death is our ultimate destination.

“What will death find you doing when it comes visiting ? Your character becomes your shield.

” May we all be in God’s favour when our time is up,” the senator said in the statement.