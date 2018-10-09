Pulse.ng logo
Melaye cleans Saraki’s seat during plenary

With a big smile, Melaye dusted Sarak's red leather seat.

Dino Melaye in the Red Chamber play Melaye cleans Saraki's seat in the Senate. (Daily Post)

After over ten weeks of recess, Senator Dino Melaye, resumed plenary with a display of his domestic skills.

The Kogi West lawmaker has been away from the news following the battle for a return ticket to the Senate from his new home, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As Saraki walked into the red chamber, Melaye reached for his chair. play

As Senator Bukola Saraki walked into the red chamber for the day’s business in white kaftan and black cap, Melaye made his way to the Senate President’s seat.

Melaye is one of the federal lawmakers loyal to Saraki.

On many occasions, Melaye would address Saraki as “the irremovable President of the Senate” before making his contribution on the floor.

Melaye was a notable face at the Code of Conduct Tribunal during Saraki’s asset declaration trial.

