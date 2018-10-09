news

After over ten weeks of recess, Senator Dino Melaye, resumed plenary with a display of his domestic skills.

The Kogi West lawmaker has been away from the news following the battle for a return ticket to the Senate from his new home, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As Senator Bukola Saraki walked into the red chamber for the day’s business in white kaftan and black cap, Melaye made his way to the Senate President’s seat.

With smiles, Melaye dusted Sarak's red leather seat.

Melaye is one of the federal lawmakers loyal to Saraki.

On many occasions, Melaye would address Saraki as “the irremovable President of the Senate” before making his contribution on the floor.

Melaye was a notable face at the Code of Conduct Tribunal during Saraki’s asset declaration trial.