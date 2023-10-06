Meet the 21st century Nobel Laureates of literature

Recall, Wole Soyinka, in full Akinwande Oluwole Soyinka, (born July 13, 1934, Abeokuta, Nigeria), Nigerian playwright and political activist received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

Here's a journey through the past decade, showcasing the influential laureates who have captured the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.

1. Annie Ernaux (France) - 2022

Annie Ernaux, a renowned French author, received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022. Known for her autobiographical works, Ernaux explores personal and societal transformations, blending the individual with the universal in her writing.

2. Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain) - 2021

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born British novelist, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2021. His works often delve into themes of displacement, colonialism, and cultural identity, offering profound insights into the human experience.

3. Louise Gluck (US) - 2020

Louise Gluck, an American poet, clinched the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2020. Her poetry is celebrated for its emotional intensity and lyrical elegance, exploring themes of family, love, and the natural world with profound depth.

4. Peter Handke (Austria) - 2019

Austrian novelist and playwright Peter Handke was honored with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2019. His works are characterised by their linguistic innovation and exploration of existential themes, reflecting a deep introspection on the human condition.

5. Olga Tokarczuk (Poland) - 2018

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2018. She is acclaimed for her inventive storytelling and imaginative narratives that interweave history, mythology, and contemporary issues, challenging conventional literary norms.

6. Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain) - 2017

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017. Known for his subtle and emotionally resonant storytelling, Ishiguro’s works often explore themes of memory, identity, and the human capacity for self-deception.

7. Bob Dylan (US) - 2016

Iconic American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was a surprising but celebrated laureate in 2016. Awarded for his poetic lyrics, which have influenced generations and addressed social and political issues, Dylan’s work transcends traditional literary boundaries.

8. Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus) - 2015

Belarusian journalist and prose writer Svetlana Alexievich won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2015. Renowned for her oral history narratives, she captures the voices of ordinary people, chronicling significant events and societal changes.

9. Patrick Modiano (France) - 2014

French novelist Patrick Modiano received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014. His works often explore themes related to memory, identity, and the impact of historical events on individuals, creating a nuanced portrayal of the human experience.

10. Alice Munro (Canada) - 2013

Canadian short story writer Alice Munro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013. Renowned for her mastery of the short story form, Munro's works intricately examine human relationships and the complexities of everyday life.

11. Mo Yan (China) - 2012

Chinese novelist Mo Yan received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012. His writing, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, combines historical and social commentary with imaginative storytelling, offering a unique perspective on China's past and present.

12. Tomas Transtromer (Sweden) - 2011

Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2011. His poetry, characterised by its meditative quality and rich symbolism, explores themes of nature, introspection, and the human psyche, creating profound and contemplative verse.

13. Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru) - 2010

Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010. A prolific novelist, essayist, and playwright, his works often explore political and social issues, intertwining reality with fiction to create compelling narratives.

14. Herta Mueller (Germany) - 2009

German-Romanian novelist Herta Mueller received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2009. Her writing delves into themes of dictatorship, repression, and the resilience of the human spirit, offering powerful insights into life under totalitarian regimes.

15. Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio (France) - 2008

