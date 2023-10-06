ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the 21st century Nobel Laureates of literature

Ima Elijah

These are the recent Nobel Laureates of literature.

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka won his Prize in 1986

Recall, Wole Soyinka, in full Akinwande Oluwole Soyinka, (born July 13, 1934, Abeokuta, Nigeria), Nigerian playwright and political activist received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

Here's a journey through the past decade, showcasing the influential laureates who have captured the hearts and minds of readers worldwide.

Annie Ernaux, Prix Nobel Littérature 2022
Annie Ernaux, Prix Nobel Littérature 2022 pulse senegal

Annie Ernaux, a renowned French author, received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2022. Known for her autobiographical works, Ernaux explores personal and societal transformations, blending the individual with the universal in her writing.

Abdulrazak Gurnah
Abdulrazak Gurnah pulse senegal

Abdulrazak Gurnah, a Tanzanian-born British novelist, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2021. His works often delve into themes of displacement, colonialism, and cultural identity, offering profound insights into the human experience.

Louise Gluck [The Guardian]
Louise Gluck [The Guardian] Pulse Nigeria

Louise Gluck, an American poet, clinched the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2020. Her poetry is celebrated for its emotional intensity and lyrical elegance, exploring themes of family, love, and the natural world with profound depth.

Austrian writer Peter Handke, Nobel Prize Literature laureate 2019, was accused of minimising Serb war crimes in his book A Journey to the Rivers: Justice for Serbia
Austrian writer Peter Handke, Nobel Prize Literature laureate 2019, was accused of minimising Serb war crimes in his book "A Journey to the Rivers: Justice for Serbia" AFP
Austrian novelist and playwright Peter Handke was honored with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2019. His works are characterised by their linguistic innovation and exploration of existential themes, reflecting a deep introspection on the human condition.

Poles will choose between democracy and authoritarianism in Sunday's general election, author Olga Tokarczuk, pictured October 10, 2019, has said
Poles will choose between "democracy and authoritarianism" in Sunday's general election, author Olga Tokarczuk, pictured October 10, 2019, has said AFP

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2018. She is acclaimed for her inventive storytelling and imaginative narratives that interweave history, mythology, and contemporary issues, challenging conventional literary norms.

British author Kazuo Ishiguro has written eight books as well as scripts for films and television
British author Kazuo Ishiguro has written eight books as well as scripts for films and television AFP

British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017. Known for his subtle and emotionally resonant storytelling, Ishiguro’s works often explore themes of memory, identity, and the human capacity for self-deception.

12. Bob Dylan
12. Bob Dylan Albums sold: 36 million Business Insider USA

Iconic American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was a surprising but celebrated laureate in 2016. Awarded for his poetic lyrics, which have influenced generations and addressed social and political issues, Dylan’s work transcends traditional literary boundaries.

Belarussian Svetlana Alexievich wins Nobel Prize for Literature
Belarussian Svetlana Alexievich wins Nobel Prize for Literature ece-auto-gen

Belarusian journalist and prose writer Svetlana Alexievich won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2015. Renowned for her oral history narratives, she captures the voices of ordinary people, chronicling significant events and societal changes.

Patrick Modiano [IMDb]
Patrick Modiano [IMDb] Pulse Nigeria
French novelist Patrick Modiano received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2014. His works often explore themes related to memory, identity, and the impact of historical events on individuals, creating a nuanced portrayal of the human experience.

Alice Munro [Literature Hub]
Alice Munro [Literature Hub] Pulse Nigeria

Canadian short story writer Alice Munro was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013. Renowned for her mastery of the short story form, Munro's works intricately examine human relationships and the complexities of everyday life.

Mo Yan [IMDb]
Mo Yan [IMDb] Pulse Nigeria

Chinese novelist Mo Yan received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012. His writing, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, combines historical and social commentary with imaginative storytelling, offering a unique perspective on China's past and present.

Tomas Transtromer [Lyrikline]
Tomas Transtromer [Lyrikline] Pulse Nigeria

Swedish poet Tomas Transtromer won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2011. His poetry, characterised by its meditative quality and rich symbolism, explores themes of nature, introspection, and the human psyche, creating profound and contemplative verse.

Peruvian writer and Literature Nobel Prize laureate, Mario Vargas Llosa, accuses China of trying to prevent information on the new coronavirus from spreading rather than tackling the virus itself
Peruvian writer and Literature Nobel Prize laureate, Mario Vargas Llosa, accuses China of trying to prevent information on the new coronavirus from spreading rather than tackling the virus itself AFP

Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2010. A prolific novelist, essayist, and playwright, his works often explore political and social issues, intertwining reality with fiction to create compelling narratives.

Herta Mueller [Heroinas]
Herta Mueller [Heroinas] Pulse Nigeria
German-Romanian novelist Herta Mueller received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2009. Her writing delves into themes of dictatorship, repression, and the resilience of the human spirit, offering powerful insights into life under totalitarian regimes.

French writer and Nobel laureate Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio is a top draw at this year's event
French writer and Nobel laureate Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio is a top draw at this year's event AFP

French author Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio was honored with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2008. His diverse body of work encompasses themes of cultural encounters, identity, and the interconnectedness of humanity, reflecting a deep engagement with global perspectives.

