Meet Noma, the pharmacist who wants to help improve emergency medical supplies in Nigeria

Zipline is the world’s only last-mile aerial logistics company which delivers medical commodities via drones.

In February 2021, Zipline signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on drone delivery of medical aids--including vaccines, blood, and other lifesaving pharmaceutical products--with the Kaduna State Government.

Across Ghana, Zipline's drones, laden with badly needed medical supplies, can be spotted criss-crossing the skyline and dropping off medicines, vaccines and plasma at health centers, where healthcare personnel eagerly await them to save lives.

Much of rural Ghana and hard-to-reach areas in the West African nation, are being served with pharmaceuticals from Zipline's storage rooms.

And Noma, 37, is interning in one of Zipline’s facilities in Ghana in readiness for when the company opens shop in his home State of Kaduna.

“I am presently here working with Zipline. I am part of the team that will set up the first facility in Kaduna," Noma says with a grin, as another drone propels into the sky for a hospital several miles away.

“It is really a privilege for me to be here. For me, this is so dear to me because Kaduna is my place, that's where I have been and schooled. So, we really understand the context in which Zipline is coming to deliver there in Kaduna," he adds.

Nigeria's federal government is keen on accelerating medical emergencies country-wide in order to save more lives.

In recent times however, poor road infrastructure and insecurity have made the attainment of that goal doubly difficult.

As he helps fill up yet another box with pharmaceuticals, Noma shares his experience working in a Zipline facility in Ghana

“For Zipline, one of the benefits is medical emergencies when you have scenarios where people don't have access to medicines.

"I have been here and I have seen instances where people will call over a long period of time saying there is an incidence of postpartum hemorrhage.

“The nearest point to access medicine is about two hours drive from here. But with drones, we can deliver in 10 minutes or less," Noma says.

Zipline's Senior Vice President, Daniel Marfo, promises that the logistics company is set to translate the efficiency and success recorded in Ghana and Rwanda, to Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria.

“The new solution is to increase access and reduce medical waste, key stock of blood products, vaccines, and life-saving medications. All these will be stored at Zipline’s distribution centres for just-in-time delivery.

“Health workers will place orders by text message or call, and promptly receive their deliveries in 30 minutes on average.

“The drones both take off from and land at Zipline’s distribution centres, requiring no additional infrastructure or manpower at the clinics they serve.

“The drones fly autonomously and can carry 1.8kg of cargo, cruising at 110km an hour, and have a round trip range of 160km, even in high-speed winds and rain," Marfo says.