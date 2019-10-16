27-year-old Nigerian, Vincent Izuchukwu Ezeocha has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a resident of Acadiana in Louisiana, United States over N8.1 million.

According to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry who made the disclosure, Ezeocha who is still in the United States on expired visa, was arrested on one count of bank fraud, one count of felony theft, and one count of money laundering.

“Another citizen of Louisiana has unfortunately been victimized by an illegal immigrant,” Landry said in a statement. “I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for working with my office to apprehend Mr. Ezeocha.”

On how Ezeocha defrauded his victim, Landry said he (Ezeocha) was operating out of Chicago at the time he committed the crime.

“This case should be a reminder to businesses and consumers to take a few extra steps to keep their information safe online,” added attorney General Landry. “And this case is further proof of the need for comprehensive immigration reform.”

Landry alleged that Ezeocha reportedly contacted the victim while posing to be a New Mexico merchant with whom the victim had previously done business.

The US attorney further said Ezeocha allegedly arranged for another transaction and used Chicago bank accounts to route the illicit funds to himself.