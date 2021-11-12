Media stakeholders ask NBC review broadcasting code and make it media-friendly.

The stakeholders made the call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the public presentation of “Question Marks on the Sixth NBC Code Amendments,” a publication by Consortium of Independent Broadcasters and Free Press Advocates.

The publication, which was co-edited by Lanre Arogundade, executive director of International Press Centre (IPC), and the Acting Head of Journalism department of the Lagos State University, Dr. Akintunde Akanni explained that a section of the amended NBC code seeks to confer arbitrary power on the commission.

The group also maintained that some of the amendments to the code could undermine democratic norms and standards.

Speaking at the event, renowned communication scholar and former head of Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye described the sixth edition of the NBC code as inconsistent with democracy.

“The first thing is that we have existing laws that address the concerns of the NBC. The NBC is trying to over-regulate the media in a way that is inconsistent with democracy, which is oiled by free press. A free press is required to make the government accountable at all times, not sometimes. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a revision of the NBC Code,” he said.

He added that the code is an attempt by the federal government to overregulate the broadcast space, adding that many of the provisions in the 6th NBC Code were unnecessary.

In his opening remarks, Arogundade argued that the code contains provisions that seek to discourage the press from demanding accountability from public office holders.

He also described section 5.6.1 of the code as dangerous, saying the section is capable of limiting citizen’s input into media content.