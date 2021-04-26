Measures to enhance security in Owerri cause traffic gridlock

The measures were taken in the wake of successive security breaches in the state, including the attacks on police formations, Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s home in Omuma on Saturday and Sunday’s robbery attack on motorists in Orji Owerri.

The development left many commuters and motorists stranded in the different parts of the city. Some motorists, who spoke on the situation, said the measures were necessary to enable the security agencies to contain the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

A teacher, Mr Charles Iwuchukwu, said the recent security challenges had led to fear and panic among residents of the state.

Iwuchukwu commended the initiatives by security agencies to beef up security for lives and property of the people.

He appealed to the heads of security agencies in the state to embark on more actions to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Also, a motorist, Mr Obinna Azubike, said the heavy traffic was expected because of the security situation in the state.

Azubike advised residents of Owerri to cooperate with the security agencies and avoid suspicious association.

A seamstress, Mrs Amarachi Akachukwu, also advised residents, especially the youths, to avoid large gatherings and mind the type of company they keep.