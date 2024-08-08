Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Adelabu was quoted by Adewoye Adeyemi, a social media personality and Senior Technical Assistant (New Media) to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

According to a post on his X on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Adeyemi, popularly known as Woye on the microblogging platform, disclosed his conversation with the minister when the two met at a recent event organised by Amal Technologies.

He quoted Adelabu to have said that Nigerians are yet to feel the full impact of his efforts in the power sector, promising that he will break the agelong jinx that has been holding the country back.

The Minister stressed that the citizens will be marvelled when the results of his reforms in the nation's power sector begin to manifest.

"The Honourable Minister of @federal_power @BayoAdelabu told me at @AmalTech_NG “ Woye, that improvement Una see for electricity, una never see anything, just wait, I (Bayo Adelabu) will break that jinx," Woye captioned a photo of himself and Adelabu.

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria hits 3-year high of 5,105MW power generation

This comes a day after the Minister announced that Nigeria’s power sector generated 5,105 megawatts of electricity on July 27, 2024, describing it as a three-year high.

He disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Power Sector Working Group in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Just a few days ago, on July 27, we successfully generated and transmitted 5,105MW of power, the highest in the last three years. This is an improvement from the previous capacity of around 4,000MW or below.

“Our target is to achieve a landmark generation and transmission of 6,000MW by December,” Adelabu said.

Nigerians experiencing stable power supply

In recent times, Nigerians in several parts of the country have reported a significant improvement in power supply compared to the situation in the first quarter of the year.

However, many people have attributed the improvement to an upsurge in water supply to hydropower dams due to the rainy season.