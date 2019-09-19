The Caretaker Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo has reacted to the social media outrage that trailed his invitation to an event at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, a lot of Nigerians on Twitter criticised the university management for honouring MC Oluomo with an invitation to the institution as a guest speaker at an event, but barred publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who is also an alumnus of the institution from visiting the institution.

Twitter argued that invitation of the NURTW chieftain to the institution would send a wrong message to the students of the institution.

Reacting to the criticisms, MC Oluomo, who did not attend the event, which held on Tuesday, September 17,2019, said the organisers knew why they invited him.

According to Punch, the event the NURTW leader was invited to was was organised by the National Association of Geography Students, UNILAG chapter.

Explaining why he could not attend the event, Jimoh Buhari, one of his aides, said the NURTW caretaker chairman traveled to Abuja for an emergency meeting.

He said, “I don’t know the reason people are going against the invitation because the people who invited him knew what they wanted him to say.

“If he had gone there and said something wrong, then the critical reactions would have been justified.

“Is it a crime not to be educated? Should people who did not go to school go and commit suicide?

“I think that if someone did not go to school and has a large following, it is enough reason for people to invite him to occasions.

“Those who invited him for the event had a strong reason for doing it.

“People are judging MC Oluomo based on hearsay. You don’t judge a book by its cover.

“We are also making efforts to change the negative impression people have about him.”

It would be recalled that in June 2019, the NURTW boss honoured an invitation from Brian Porter Kemp, the governor of Georgia, USA.

MC Oluomo posted a photo on his Instagram page, in which he and his son, Oladele were spotted in a group photograph with Kemp and his wife, Marty Kemp.

In a caption that accompanied the post, the elated NURTW leader said that his family honored an invitation from the good governor.