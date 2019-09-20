The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has dismissed the social media storm that trailed the invitation of the caretaker chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, to an event on campus.

Social media users debated the implications of allowing Oluomo, allegedly known for thuggery, as a guest at a student event especially after allegedly preventing Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, from making an appearance at another student event months ago.

In a statement released on Friday, September 20, 2019, the institution said the draft banner of the event trending on social media was not approved by it, and that the one approved did not have Oluomo listed as a guest.

The event in question was organised by the National Association of Geography Students (NAGS) and focused on transport efficiency in Lagos.

UNILAG also said Oluomo, a controversial public figure, didn't attend the event which took place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The institution however noted that events organised on campus are to expose students to current trends in the academia and industries.

"During such events, experts and relevant stakeholders with considerable knowledge and experience on the theme of such activities are carefully selected and invited to come and share their thoughts with our students.

"The goal is to produce students that are locally relevant and globally competitive.

"Therefore, the general public is enjoined to disregard any propaganda making the rounds on social media about the propriety of inviting a particular guest or not," the statement read.

In reaction to the media storm, Oluomo's aide, Jimoh Buhari, said the transport union leader couldn't attend the event because he was in Abuja for a meeting.

He condemned the negative press the invitation garnered on social media, especially those that opposed it because the NURTW veteran isn't formally educated.

"Is it a crime not to be educated? Should people who did not go to school go and commit suicide?

"I think that if someone did not go to school and has a large following, it is enough reason for people to invite him to occasions," Buhari said.