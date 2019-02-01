The treasurer of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has expressed his appreciation for the support he received after he was injured during an attack last month.

MC Oluomo was stabbed in the neck when fighting broke out during the official campaign flag-off of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on January 8, 2019.

The NURTW boss was hospitalised at the Eko Hospital for days before he was flown abroad for further treatment.

He has now made a return to the country in good health and has expressed appreciation for the support he received from the party and his supporters.

He thanked the crowd that welcomed him in Lagos when he returned from the United States on Thursday, January 31, in an Instagram message he posted on Friday, February 1.

"Seeing the crowd that showed up to facilitate (sic) with me on returning from my medical trip to the United States, I could not believe my eyes," he said.

He further expressed his appreciation towards a former Lagos governor and the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, the party's governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the party's Oshodi legislative candidates for their support.

He wrote, "I am using this medium to thank Almighty Allah for his love and kindness over me, also thank my beloved father and national party leader: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (The Jagaban), our incoming Governor (Babajide Sanwoolu), our candidate for Oshodi House of Representatives and House of Assembly, (Dr Bashiru Dawodu and Hon Olushola Shokunle), my wonderful wives and families, the management and staffs of Eko hospital, using the name of HM Oni of Ife to thank all the Oba's in Yorubaland, Nigerian Police force, Lagos State taskforce, DSS."

He also extended his appreciation to the national president of the NURTW, Alhaji Nojeemdeen Yasin, and the association in general.

"Also to all my fans, home and abroad, Christians and Muslims, I thank you all for your prayers and lastly to those who see themselves as my enemies, my regards also go to you all.

"The good people of Oshodi, Lagosians , Nigerians at large, thank you for your perseverance, love and concern. I never expected nor imagined the kind of love you showed to me. Your numerous prayer and "Get Well Soon" messages flooded all the social media," he concluded.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 16 suspects in connection to the violence that resulted in Oluomo's stabbing. The main culprit identified by the authorities is Mustapha Adekunle, aka Seigo, another NURTW chieftain.