A chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo, was on Tuesday night discharged from a Lagos hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

MC Oluomo was attacked at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ikeja on Jan. 8, and was immediately taken to Eko Hospital, following injuries he sustained.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the Eko Hospital in Ikeja on Wednesday, gathered that MC Oluomo left the hospital on Tuesday night after payment of over N2 million medical bill.

A very reliable source, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the NURTW leader may have left for the United States immediately he was discharged from hospital on Tuesday night.

“He is very fine and has nothing to worry about his health after his treatment at the hospital. Before he finally left on Tuesday night, he was receiving a lot of well-wishers.

“Sometimes, he moves around and sometimes walks his visitors to the corridor, so he was in a sound health before leaving the hospital.

“Few days before he left the hospital, his associates were making arrangements for his trip,’’ the source said.

NAN also observed that there was no more police presence around the hospital, as the three police vehicles stationed there had been removed.

The Lagos State Police Command had said it arrested some suspects and also declared wanted another NURTW chieftain over the disruption of the APC rally in Lagos.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, had said that those arrested in connection with the incident were helping the police in their investigation.