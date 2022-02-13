RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mba leaves role as Police spokesman, hands over to ex-Lagos PPRO

The Nigeria Police on Saturday said Mr Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police (CP) and Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), has bowed out as the spokesman of the Nigeria Police.

Frank Mba (The Columnist)
A statement by Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, an Administrative Officer in the Force Public Relations Department, in Abuja, said Mba had handed over to his deputy, Mr Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

He said taking over of the department by Adejobi was with immediate effect.

Hundeyin said Mba’s handover followed his nomination by the Inspector General of Police for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Hundeyin said Adejobi, an alumnus of University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours) also, holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university.

He said Adejobi had served as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun between 2008 and 2016, PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016, and PPRO Lagos State between 2020 and 2021.

“Adejobi is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA) and Pointman Leadership Institute, USA.

“He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria,” he said.

He said the new police spokesman could be reached on 08037168147.

