This is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.
May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday felicitated Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, as he marks his 54th birthday, saying that the governor has led the state with courage and commitment to its people.
The president said: “Governor Ayade has piloted the affairs of the state with courage and commitment to its success in all his years in office, including this difficult period of the pandemic.
‘‘May God bless him with more strength and good health as he takes the state to newer heights.”
