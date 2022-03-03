RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday felicitated Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, as he marks his 54th birthday, saying that the governor has led the state with courage and commitment to its people.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ben Ayade [NairaLand Forum]
President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ben Ayade [NairaLand Forum]

This is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The president said: Governor Ayade has piloted the affairs of the state with courage and commitment to its success in all his years in office, including this difficult period of the pandemic.

‘‘May God bless him with more strength and good health as he takes the state to newer heights.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

Drug trafficking: FG to arraign Abba Kyari, 6 others on Monday

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

May God bless you with more strength - Buhari greets Ayade at 54

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

We had power outage, but didn't ask patients to pay for diesel - UNIMEDTH

ISWAP training suicide bombers to attack security agencies, DSS warns

ISWAP training suicide bombers to attack security agencies, DSS warns

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support

NIMC wants NIN mandatory for govt services, solicits BPRS support

Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House, hails CIBN on professionalism

Osinbajo inaugurates Bankers’ House, hails CIBN on professionalism

Why I want to be president —Tinubu

Why I want to be president —Tinubu

Ukraine-Russia War: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Poland suffers delay [Pulse Exclusive]

Ukraine-Russia War: Evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Poland suffers delay [Pulse Exclusive]

Lassa fever kills doctors, health worker as Oyo records 19 cases

Lassa fever kills doctors, health worker as Oyo records 19 cases

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Ukraine-Russia War: FG to begin evacuation of Nigerians from Wednesday

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]