The governor made the promise during the 2019 May Day celebration held at the Heroes Square in Owerri on Wednesday.

Okorocha, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Mark Uchendu, assured workers of his continued commitment to their welfare, adding that the interest of the state superseded his personal interest.

He thanked the workers for remaining calm and patriotic during the 2019 general elections irrespective of their varying political inclinations.

In his words, “the collective interest of Imo people stand above any personal interest and must be respected.

“I promise to work with the incoming administration towards ensuring the payment of the new minimum wage starting from May.

“Let me also commend your commitment to the electoral process irrespective of your various party inclinations. I pledge to continuously work for the interest of workers in Imo and Nigeria at large.”

In his address, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo Council, Mr Austin Chilakpu thanked the governor for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the 2019 general elections, while tasking him to do same during the period of transition.

Chilakpu said that the NLC in the state would not renegotiate the new minimum wage as according to him negotiations had already been concluded at the national level.

He expressed the willingness of the NLC to cooperate with the incoming administration so as to build a virile public service for the development of the state.

“We duly commend your administration for the peaceful atmosphere during the last elections.

“We extend hands of fellowship to the incoming administration and at the same time wish to state that negotiations over the new minimum wage have been concluded in Abuja with all relevant parties,” he said.

Chilakpu commended Okorocha for the giant steps taken in the socio-economic development of the state which included the free education policy, urban renewal programme and the opening up of new roads in many parts of the state capital.

He, however, listed some other industrial issues that were not resolved with the last administration which included the non-payment of over 46 months salary to workers of Ada palm, and the non recall of over 200 illegally disengaged workers of Imo Transport Company (ITC).

Others, Chilakpu said, are the non- implementation of the automatic promotion granted by the Okorocha administration to parastatal workers, non- payment of deducted check-off dues to industrial unions as well as the non-payment of gratuities to retired workers since 1999 to date.