May Day: Soludo directs recruitment of more teachers

Ima Elijah

He commended the workers in the state and urged them to always see their work as service to humanity.

Charles-Soludo (PremiumTimes)
The governor disclosed this in his speech during the Workers Day celebration in Awka on Sunday, May 1, 2022

He said despite the painful loss of his former aide, Joe Anatune, he decided to join workers in the state to commemorate this year’s May Day, being his first as the state governor.

“I listened carefully as the Anambra State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, and her Trade Union Congress counterpart read out their charter of demands.

Together with the various unions and their leaderships, we shall fashion out the best ways to meet these demands within the limits of our lean resources, and in line with the development plan of the state,” he said.

Soludo, who also shared the speech on his verified Facebook page, described a worker as anyone “legitimately and productively contributing to the socio-economic development of society.”

I have also directed the Head of Service to announce the recruitment of more teachers into our public schools. This process must be transparent and merit based,” Mr Soludo stated.

The governor said the details of the application process and screening method would be announced in the coming days.

He said his government was committed to ensuring the safety and improving the welfare of the Anambra Workers, assuring that he must transform the operational processes of the state civil service to be in line with the technological realities of the time.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

