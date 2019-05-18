Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement in Dutse on Friday.

Isma’il listed the committees to include Inauguration Committee, Publicity Sub-Committee, Protocol Sub-Committee, Security Sub-Committee and Transportation Sub-Committee.

He explained that the inauguration committee, which has 34 members, has Alhaji Umar Namadi as Chairman and Alhaji Lawan Yunusa-Danzomo as Secretary.

The spokesman added that the publicity sub-committee, which has 14 members, has Mr Bala Ibrahim as Chairman.

According to him, the protocol sub-committee, which has 18 members, has Mr Ado Sani-Kiri as Chairman.

Ibrahim further stated that the security sub-committee, which 16 members, would be chaired by Mr Suleiman Umar, while the 16-member transportation sub-committee has Mr Yahaya Big Man as its chairman.