May 29 delivery of Abuja light rail sacrosanct – Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister acknowledged the seriousness of the contractors to deliver the project.

The minister gave the assurances on Wednesday after inspecting the ongoing construction of access roads to the train stations from Metro Train Station in Central Area to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The minister reassured journalists who accompanied him on the inspection tour that the rail project would be commissioned on May 29 by President Bola Tinubu to mark his one year in office.

NAN reports that the stations visited are, Wupa station close to Idu and Bassanjiwa station close to the airport.

“This is part of our routine inspection of ongoing projects to see what the contractors have been doing.

“We are working day and night to see that we fulfill; the promise we made to President Tinubu and residents of the FCT, that by May, Mr President will ride on the Metro line.

“We want to have access roads to the various train stations, because if you do not create access roads to the communities who will be using the train, then the aim is defeated,’’ he said.

“You have heard what the representative of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. said that they will be working day and night to see that the project is completed.

“For me, it is a major project, so that it can reduce the influx of vehicles into the city. It is going to help us,’’ he said.

On the availability of funds, the minister said that the FCT Administration was fully prepared and had secured some funding sources to deliver the projects.

Speaking on insecurity that might affect the workers on site, Wike assured that security had improved significantly in the territory.

According to him, if people are working at night in Abuja, it means the city is secure.

Earlier, the minister inspected the construction of a single-lane expressway from Idu Industrial Layout to Zuba, which was constructed by Salini Nigeria Ltd.

Wike explained that the project was delayed because it crossed a rail line and required permission from the Federal Ministry of Transport to proceed.

According to him, if approval is given, then the contractor will be able to do some work and facilitate the speed.

