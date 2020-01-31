Thousands of riders working for ride-hailing services, Gokada and Max, on Friday, January 31, 2020, marched to the Lagos State Secretariat to protest against the government's ban on motorcycle (Okada).

Recall that on Monday, January 27, 2020, the Lagos government announced a ban on the activities of Okada and Keke Napeps in some Local Government Areas like Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Surulere, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Ikeja effective from February 1, 2020.

The riders who are seeking regulation instead of the ban, submitted a petition to Lagos lawmakers during the protest. [Vanguard]

The ban, which also affected Gokada, Oride and other ride hailing service operators, resulted to the protest, in which riders sought for regulation, instead of the ban.

Punch reports that the riders, who carried placards with different inscriptions, demanded the suspension of the ban of Okada and Napep riders in 15 local council areas of the state.

The riders lamented that the ban would not only take their means of livelihood but also render them jobless.

During the protest, the riders submitted a petition to the lawmakers who came out to address them.

The member representing Alimosho Constituency, Bisi Yusuf, who represented the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, urged the riders to obey the law pending the time the House will look into their petition.