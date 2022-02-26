RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Matawalle to host 1.5m Tijjaniya sect followers for Maulud in Zamfara

The People of Zamfara State had made adequate arrangements to host 1.5 million people from within and outside the country, coming to celebrate the 36th edition of Maulud of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass, on Saturday, March 5.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Khalifa Attahiru, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Saturday, said that the state would be hosting the programme for the second time.

Attahiru said for the past six months, the committee had been working tirelessly to ensure that the Maulud of Sheikh Ibrahim Inyass held successfully in the state.

According to him, all necessary arrangements had been made for a hitch-free celebration.

He said that Gov Bello Matawalle of Zamfara had played a very vital role in the successful conduct of the Maulud, including shouldering the responsibility of accommodating and feeding, as well as all other logistics, that would ensure the event was successful.

“We have notified all the security agencies in the state and some had already met with us, assuring of their readiness to give us all the necessary security protection throughout the programme and beyond.

“All the Zawiya schools had been made ready to host visitors coming to the state for the Maulud,” he said.

He extended appreciation to the Zawiya Sheik Abubakar Alti of Funtua and Malumfashi for their readiness to also provide accommodation to the guests coming for the Maulud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the business arena of Gusau, the state capital, had also witnessed changes with the arrival of new goods in the various markets of the city.

