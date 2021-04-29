RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Matawalle tells Zamfara residents to defend themselves against bandits

Samson Toromade

The Zamfara government says residents must take due legal process in defending their communities.

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has repeatedly cautioned bandits to renounce their criminal ways and embrace his government's amnesty programme [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
The Governor Bello Matawalle-led Zamfara State government has advised residents to defend their communities from attacks by bandits.

The state is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region, with hundreds of people killed and thousands more displaced over the past few years.

The efforts of security agencies have done little to stem the wave of violence visited on mostly rural communities who are often raided and destroyed by criminals.

Zamfara Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 that residents should use the advantage of their large numbers to defend themselves whenever bandits attack their communities.

The commissioner, however, warned that they must not take laws into their hands and must take due legal process in defending their communities.

Dosara also announced that 35 suspected criminals have recently been apprehended by the state's Police Command.

He said all the suspects were arrested in Gusau, the state capital, and some of them were civil servants.

"The criminals comprising mostly kidnappers, informants, and those aiding and abetting banditry in the state, have since been interrogated and have confessed to their various crimes and have already been transferred to Abuja for further action before prosecution," he said.

The commissioner said the government is disturbed to note the trend of landlords renting their properties to people they have no adequate knowledge of.

The government, he said, will soon start to arrest landlords found renting to bandits, kidnappers, informants, and dealers of weapons for bandits.

"Government will not hesitate to demolish any house given out on rent to criminals," he said.

Dosara cautioned bandits to renounce their criminal ways and embrace the government's amnesty programme that has been subject of controversy.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

