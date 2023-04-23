Matawalle reinstates Emir who conferred traditional title on bandit

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe on Sunday in Gusau.

“The reinstatement is based on the recommendations of the Committee constituted to investigate all issues pertaining to the conferment of a traditional title to a repentant bandit, Ado Aleiru.

“The committee found no evidence of any ill motive or collaboration between the Emir and the bandit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Based on the findings of the committee, the traditional title was conferred on the repentant bandit as part of peace building efforts between the repentant bandit and banditry affected communities in Tsafe and Gusau Local Government Areas, which include Yandoto town,“ he Balarabe said.

He said the reinstatement is with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara government suspended the Emir of Yandoto on July 18, 2022 for the confirmation of a traditional title ”Sarkin Fulanin Yandoto” to Ado Aleru, an alleged notorious bandit.