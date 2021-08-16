Matawalle promises safe return of 19 kidnapped Zamfara students

Three other staff members kidnapped during an invasion of the school late on Sunday, August 15, 2021 regained their freedom following the intervention of security operatives.

A police man and two civilian security guards were killed during the attack that's another in a long line of school attacks across the northern region.

Matawalle said in a statement on Monday, August 16 that he was saddened by the abduction of the students by 'recalcitrant bandits'.

He directed security operatives in the state to do 'everything humanly possible' to rescue all the hostages unhurt.

The governor also appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities to restore normalcy to the area.