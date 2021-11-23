RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Matawalle mourns Zamfara APC governorship aspirant killed by gunmen

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Monday described the death of Alhaji Sagir Hamida, killed by gunmen near Abuja on Sunday as shocking and devastating.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Matawalle, in a statement by Yusuf Idris, his Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications, said the death came to him as a shock.

Recommended articles

He said that the deceased was one of Zamfara’s promising politicians with a good vision for the enhancement of self-reliance, especially among youths.

Sagir Hamida will be remembered for his various contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the state where he left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.

“Death is inevitable, but losing a worthy son like Hamida is a great loss and very painful.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

“His contributions will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the state,’’ Matawalle was quoted as saying.

Matawalle prayed God to accept his soul in heaven.

The governor extended his condolence to the Gusau Emirate Council, the deceased’s immediate family, the good people, and the government of Zamfara.

Family sources, on Sunday in Gusau confirmed that Hamida, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the 2019 general elections was shot by gunmen on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike commends military for success on war against terrorists, bandits

Wike commends military for success on war against terrorists, bandits

Matawalle mourns Zamfara APC governorship aspirant killed by gunmen

Matawalle mourns Zamfara APC governorship aspirant killed by gunmen

How Nigerian universities can improve in global ranking — TETFund boss

How Nigerian universities can improve in global ranking — TETFund boss

Excessive use of antibiotics kills good bacteria, NCDC warns Nigerians

Excessive use of antibiotics kills good bacteria, NCDC warns Nigerians

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate President meets Buhari over amended Electoral Bill

Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

Senate donates N5 million to Nigerian Legion

Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Attacked #ENDSARS witness sets a bad precedent

Attacked #ENDSARS witness sets a bad precedent

Fire razes 41 shops at Kurmi Market Kano

Fire razes 41 shops at Kurmi Market Kano

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]