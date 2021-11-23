Matawalle mourns Zamfara APC governorship aspirant killed by gunmen

He said that the deceased was one of Zamfara’s promising politicians with a good vision for the enhancement of self-reliance, especially among youths.

“Sagir Hamida will be remembered for his various contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the state where he left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.

“Death is inevitable, but losing a worthy son like Hamida is a great loss and very painful.

“His contributions will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the state,’’ Matawalle was quoted as saying.

Matawalle prayed God to accept his soul in heaven.

The governor extended his condolence to the Gusau Emirate Council, the deceased’s immediate family, the good people, and the government of Zamfara.