Matawalle gives 260 cars to monarchs to ‘uplift dignity of traditional institutions’

Ima Elijah

...we decided to procure brand new cars — Cadillac 2019 model for 17 emirs, 13 senior district heads and 230 district heads across the state...

Matawalle
Matawalle

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, has distributed 260 cars to traditional rulers in the state.

The governor also commissioned the ultra-modern headquarters of the Council of Ulama in the state.

According to Daily Trust, the distribution and commissioning were performed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar 111, at the Government House, Gusau, on Wednesday, April 06, 2022.

Matawalle said the gesture was done in recognition of the status of the traditional institutions as “the custodians of our religion and culture and vehicle of cohesion and peace in our societies”.

It is in view of the high esteem with which my administration regards our traditional leaders and institutions that we decided to procure brand new cars — Cadillac 2019 model for 17 emirs, 13 senior district heads and 230 district heads across the state,” Matawalle was quoted as saying.

I would like to assure you that my administration will continue to work in line with the mission of uplifting the dignity and sanctity of our traditional institutions through all possible means.

We are currently rehabilitating and reconstructing some of the palaces of our emirs across the state. Some of these projects would soon be completed.”

The Sultan expressed his gratitude to Governor Matawalle for his concern for the welfare of the two important institutions which still remain the thread that holds our society together.

He urged beneficiaries of the gesture to continue to support the Zamfara government by rendering their best in ending the challenges facing the people.

Ima Elijah

