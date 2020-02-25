This was contained in a statement signed by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to the governor and made available to journalists in Gusau on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that DIG Tsafe’s appointment came few hours after he announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the ruling Peppers Democratic Party (PDP) at a ceremony which took place at the Government House.

NAN also reports that the retired DIG was among thousands of APC decampees who were led to the governor by the Council Chairman, Aminu Mudi and all the 10 councillors of the area who all announced their defection to the PDP.

The statement said, DIG Tsafe’s appointment was in recognition of his track record of service as an officer of the law of the nation.

Before his new appointment, Tsafe had served as a member of the state’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee, an initiative of governor Matawalle which brought together all those involved in banditry in the state in order to stop crime.