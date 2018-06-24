Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

MASSOB warns Governors against establishment of ranches

MASSOB  Group warns Governors against establishment of ranches

MASSOB also accused the Federal Government of planning to cause chaos with its proposed establishment of ranches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) warned Governors in the South-East and South-South not to establish ranches in the region. play

Biafra supporters

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) warned Governors in the South-East and South-South not to establish ranches in the region.

MASSOB also accused the Federal Government of planning to cause chaos with its proposed establishment of ranches.

According to Punch, the group’s spokesman, Sunday Okereafor said “We (MASSOB) are telling the world that the Nigerian Government is inciting violence. They want to bring problem to the South-South and the South-East by bringing ranches.

“But we are not for violence. The so-called governors and politicians who think that ranches can be brought to the South-East and South-South should be prepared to go on exile. They want to establish emirate in Owerri, emir of Uyo, emir of Port Harcourt and emir of Calabar, Awka and Onitsha.

“Now, we are telling the politicians, the monarchs, governors and lawmakers who are supporting this course that they should be prepared to go to exile and leave our eastern Nigeria alone because we cannot be pushed to the wall and be asked to standby. We have to defend our right now; they cannot impose ranches and Emirates on us.”

Eze Ndigbo

Okereafor condemned those who hold titles of Eze Ndigbo outside the South-East, referring to them as political title holders.

ALSO READ: Most Northern youths are illiterates - MASSOB

He also said that it is wrong for any Igbo man to be king outside Igbo land.

“The Eze Ndigbo you see in the North and West are political monarchs; it is wrong for any Igbo man to go outside Igboland and claim that he is Eze Ndigbo of that area. Have you ever seen Oba of Yorubaland in Imo State?”

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has also called on its members to obtain their permanent voter’s card ahead of 2019.

The group said that the PVCs would be useful in the nearest future as the groups forges with its quest for a sovereign state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

MASSOB Biafran group urges members to get voting cards ahead of 2019 elections
Fulani Herdsmen Wole Soyinka condemns plans to establish cattle colonies
MASSOB 2019 election will be bloody – Group says
MASSOB Group condemns bomb attack on Nwodo’s home
Festus Keyamo Abubuwa 7 da ya kamata ka sani game da sabon kakakin yakin neman zaben shugaba Buhari
5 things we remember about Festus Keyamo, President Buhari’s re-election bid spokesman
In Abia State 47 MASSOB/BIM members to face prosecution — CP

Local

NCAA boss, Sam Adurogboye
Sam Adurogboye Released aviation revenue figures verifiable – NCAA
It is hard to escape blood-sucking SARS like this HR Manager
In Lagos Police arrest 21 persons over killing
Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) is the busiest airport in the country
Danjuma Muhammad Security: FG deploys AIG to Lagos airport
Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita
Winifred Oyo-Ita FG to reduce cost of houses through FISH