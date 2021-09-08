Mass promotion for Kwara civil servants as 99% pass examinations

She said those who sat for the examinations were from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level16.

Hajia Yusuf said the commission had started the release of promotion letters to successful candidates.

According to the chairman, the 2020 promotion exercise was conducted for eligible officers who had completed their stipulated mandatory years from their substantive grade levels to the next.

She expressed the commission’s appreciation to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for approval and implementation of the 2020 promotion for eligible civil servants.

She urged the civil servants to be dedicated, faithful and proactive in the discharge of their duties.