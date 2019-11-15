Barely 24 hours to the gubernatorial election in Kogi, commotion is already brewing in the state as masked policemen reportedly forced their way into a hotel, where Governor Makinde of Oyo State lodges ahead of the poll.

Makinde, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the governorship election on Saturday, November 16 , 2019, was said to be inside the hotel with members of his campaign team when the security operatives stormed the hotel premises around 12 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019.

The governor’s spokesman, Taiwo Adisa, who spoke with TheCable said the policemen shot sporadically into the air and the security operatives attached to the governor responded swiftly.

Quoting a witness, Adisa said “Some of the hooded security operatives scaled the fence of the Hotel and attempted to gain entrance into the main Hotel.”

He said the hooded policemen came in about 100 vehicles.

“They came fully armed and hooded. Some of them scaled the fence of the Hotel and made to enter the Hotel proper. But pandemonium ensued, as there was commotion between security operatives attached to the Governor and the invaders.

“However, some residents in the neighbourhood of the Hotel soon mobilised and joined the Governor’s security to resist the invaders,” he quoted another witness as saying.

Some staff of the hotel who spoke with the Cable off the record, confirmed the development.

It was gathered that Makinde left the hotel shortly after the incident.