Mask on, gloves off: Socializing in a pandemic

For centuries on end, Man has been studied and recognized as a social animal. It is human nature to think, to socialize, to learn, to innovate, and to exist in societal groups.

These concepts only developed in human society, through interaction. There is, therefore, no need to feel non-conformist for wanting out of the house in this dreary season of hashtags, quarantine, and lockdowns. It’s in our blood!

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus. The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and, in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. It spreads primarily when a healthy individual comes in contact with an infected when they are coughing or sneezing. It also spreads when an individual touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, and subsequently touching their eyes, nose, or mouth without washing their hands.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

You can, however, protect yourself and help prevent the spread of the pandemic, by washing your hands frequently, desisting from touching your face, avoiding close contact with people who are infected, and practicing social distancing or self-isolation, depending on your status.

Cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria has risen to One Hundred and Eleven (111) as of 29th March 2020. With the frightening statistics globally, the Federal government has made it compulsory for Nigerians to observe some form of curfew, and in some states (Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State), a total lockdown and cessation of all social activities.

Although quite daunting, this is a necessary step to ensuring that there is no further spread of the deadly viral infection.

Fun fact, did you know that isolation is considered an extreme form of torture in international prisons, eventually driving some to extremes, such as self-mutilation, insanity, and depression? While this is in no way the same level of isolation we have been advised to practice, social distancing can be quite boring and difficult.

So, if your question is, “How can I survive this season, stay healthy, keep a strong social connection with my favorite people, and make new friends, without endangering anyone?”, we’ve got you covered with these few fun tips on revolutionary SOCIAL CONNECTING!

Mask on, gloves off: Socializing in a pandemic

Take Charge

Make a point to place calls through to your loved ones, enquiring about their health and what they do to keep busy. Send important information concerning the COVID-19 updates, and even comical posts, to ease the strain they must be experiencing in this period. Believe it or not, this is an easy way to get people to check up on you as well. You also would have earned a special place in their hearts before the end of the pandemic.

Play Offline Games

From playing mind games to brick games, spice up your family bonding time with some fun. Jenga Brick Game, GidiWords Naija, Whot Cards and Scrabble, are some age-friendly games that everyone can play.

Play Online Games

If you live alone, or want to connect with your friends, here are some interesting online games that are age-friendly, allow multiple players, and are not gender restricted;

8 Ball Pool, 4 Pics 1 Word, Monument Valley, MineCraft and NBA2k20

Social Media Challenge

You can create or join in the Challenge trend. Do something fun with your immediate company, and connect with your “long-distance” friends, as well. From the 'Fastest Eater' challenge to the 'Beauty Transformation' Challenge, you really can’t go wrong!

Start a Series

Creating content is a fun way to keep yourself occupied and make new friends and followers in this period. Create your own TV/series on Instagram and choose your theme: comedy, tutorials, health, COVID-19, romance, bants, etc. Having an interested audience will get your creative juices spilling over!

Stay Fit with your Crew

The only thing better than working out is working out with your friends! Interactive apps such as Zoom, House Party, BlueJeans and Whatsapp, have made it possible to video call multiple friends at once. Fix a workout session with your friends and challenge one another to keep fit!

Take Lessons

There is no limit to learning! You could pick up an exotic language via language apps; listen to Audiobooks; run a short course on your preferred subject; learn to sew, play an instrument, dance, make your hair, or even learn to make unconventional treats and tasty meals from the resources you have at home. This season, educate yourself!

Globally, measures have been and are being put in place to stop the spread and eventually defeat COVID-19. In no time, we will all be back to our usual routines and busy schedules.

Life is short, and Nature is intentional. Do something memorable with the time on your hands!

This post is sponsored by OldMutual Nigeria.