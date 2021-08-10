Dikko said the governor was seeking the approval of the house to accommodate the N6.25 billion from the Federal Government in the budget, for the implementation of ranching programme in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development programme in Katsina state.

“I wish to inform you that the federal government has approved and released the sum of N6.25 billion as assistance to the state government for the implementation of the ranch development programme.

“The amount released was not part of the 2021 appropriation law which was passed by the assembly.

“As a result of the above, details of the expenditure have been prepared for additional expenditure under the department of livestock and grazing reserves.

“Attached here is the copy of the proposed supplementary budget for your further legislative consideration,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the house has also called on the state government to construct an earth dam in Shinkafi Ward in Katsina Local Government Area of the state.

The call followed a motion presented by Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar-Albaba, (APC-Katsina).

Abubakar-Albaba said the motion was necessary in order to support the people of the area in irrigation farming and prevent flooding this rainy season.