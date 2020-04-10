Due to three fresh cases of coronavirus in Katsina state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has announced a lockdown in Daura Local Government.

In a series of tweet on Friday, April 10, 2020, the governor said the new patients are wife and children of a doctor who recently died of coronavirus in Daura.

Masari said the doctor’s wife and two of his children tested positive for the virus after a total of 23 samples were sent for testing following the death of the index case in the state.

He tweeted, “Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while 3 are unfortunately positive. Incidentally, the 3 are the deceased Doctor’s wife and his 2 children.

“We will continue to monitor situations as they unfold and will not hesitate to lockdown any local government area that may record positive #COVID19 case. We won’t falter in putting the whole state under total lockdown should the situation warrants.

“However, 3 pharmacies and 3 grocery stores will be identified for people to patronise under strict supervision and when absolutely necessary.”

Meanwhile, Masari had ordered partial relaxation of the lockdown order on religious activities, particularly Friday Jumaat prayers and Sunday services.

The governor in a statement said Jumaat and Sunday services in the state would now be observed under strict health and security guidelines.

As of Thursday, April 9, 2020, Nigeria had recorded a total of 288 coronavirus cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

51 people have recovered and been discharged, and seven people have died.