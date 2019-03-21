The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran, on Thursday in Katsina.

Masari said that with the transition of Alhaji Abdullahi, the state had lost one of its great sons.

He said that The late district head is one of the leading conscience of the state, who lived an exemplary life defined by uncommon simplicity.

The deceased was a rare gem, and his death has created a leadership chasm that may take a long time to fill, he said.

The governor said that Dan-Galadima died at a time when the state was in dire need of his wise counsel to tackle its multifaceted challenges.

He condoled the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji AbdulMumin Kabir and the entire family of the deceased.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive all his shortcomings, make paradise his final resting place and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.