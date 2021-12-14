RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Masari briefs Buhari on security challenges in Katsina

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Masari says the state is recording progress in the fight against bandits and other criminals.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari (right) [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari (right) [Presidency]

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Tuesday in Abuja updated President Muhammadu Buhari on socio-economic and security developments in the state.

Recommended articles

Masari, who spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, stressed the need for states in the northwest to renew their efforts through collaboration to address the security challenges in the zone.

He said, "I think what is most important for us to succeed in fighting these bandits is for all of us, the states, especially the north-western states, to take the pains and work together to make sure that we block all the loopholes

"But if one state has a policy and another has a different one, certainly they (bandits) will always be moving from one state to another.

"Luckily enough, we are already working closely with states that border us, like Nasarawa and Niger, to bring the problem to a manageable and tolerable level."

On the recent killing of one of his commissioner, the governor dismissed media report that he was killed by bandits, saying the incident was purely an assassination case.

"The incident we had last week had nothing to do with banditry attack it was purely an assassination by unknown killers, which the police and other security agencies are working round the clock to unravel.

"My commissioner was killed by an unknown assassin and not a single pin was stolen in his house, you could see that this was a pure crime that has to be fully investigated for us to know the root causes and why," he said.

According to the governor, the state is recording progress in the ongoing fight against bandits' activities and other criminals.

"I think if we are talking about banditry, certainly we have seen some improvement; we cannot say normalcy has returned but there is improvement.

"When we had a comparative analysis before the issuance of the security containment order, what we saw in three months when we compared, was a drastic drop of over 100 per cent in terms of the rate of kidnappings, killings and their associated crimes with banditry.

"So, the incident we had last week had nothing to do with banditry," he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari pledges to support ECOWAS Parliament's direct elections campaign

Buhari pledges to support ECOWAS Parliament's direct elections campaign

Fayemi needs worthy successor like me, says Senator Bamidele

Fayemi needs worthy successor like me, says Senator Bamidele

Masari briefs Buhari on security challenges in Katsina

Masari briefs Buhari on security challenges in Katsina

Atiku wants northerners to 'wake up' and face insecurity crisis

Atiku wants northerners to 'wake up' and face insecurity crisis

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

Gov Okowa inaugurates livestock management committee for anti-open grazing law

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

UK scraps red list, lifts travel ban on Nigeria after 10 days

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

You've crossed the lines, DSS warns sponsors of kidnapping, banditry

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

8 million people receive COVID-19 vaccines in 10 months

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Court dismisses 11 of 20 fraud charges against former FCT Minister’s son

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)