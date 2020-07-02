Leading retail shopping outlet, Maryland Mall has announced the 4th anniversary of its commissioning to the public. The shopping hotspot is the leading neighborhood retail and entertainment centre in Lagos and plays host to a mix of local and international brands including Shoprite, Genesis Deluxe Cinemas, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Uber, Workstation, Medplus, Miniso, PEP amongst retail, hospitality and entertainment brands.

The Maryland Mall is a redevelopment of the Maryland Business Plaza seating on a 7,700 sqm piece of land and located on the ever-busy Ikorodu Road, Lagos. The construction of the iconic mall began in September 2014 and was open to the public in 2016. The mall contains 3 floors with a mezzanine, about 50 stores and hoists on its external façade the largest outdoor screen in sub Saharan Africa spanning 550 square meters, a unique feature that sets it apart from any other retail centres in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive, Purple; developers of Maryland Mall, Laide Agboola expressed pride in the achievements of the mixed-use center till date. He praised the discipline, focus and resilience of the partners, occupants and everyday customers at the center, appreciating the value created over the years. ‘’The successes of Maryland Mall showcases the fact that domestic investment fuelled by the indefatigable spirit of Nigerian entrepreneurs is key to driving national economic growth. We are proud to be supporting the retail and entertainment industry and creating lifestyle experiences for Lagosians on that axis’’, he said.

’We are leveraging on the success of this flagship project to grow our footprints in retail, entertainment and lifestyle by delivering similar assets within the next few years. This we have started with the development of a new mixed-use centre in Lekki, Lagos. This is a bigger development; occupying about 10,000 sqm and a few floors which will be mixed use – retail, entertainment, serviced accommodation, and private offices. It’s a larger development and our success with Maryland Mall gives us the confidence to go for more’’, he concluded.

Located where the defunct Maryland Shopping Centre was once located, Maryland Mall sits on one of the most important arterial routes in Lagos today, with an estimated 5,000 cars passing through every hour. Since its official opening in June 2016, Maryland Mall has welcomed over 6 million visitors boasting about 97% occupancy from top domestic and international retailers.

