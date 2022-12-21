Marwa lauds Rabiu as ASR Africa boosts NDLEA with N500m grant

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Wednesday in Abuja.

Marwa said the grant was given to the NDLEA in recognition of the many successes it had recorded nationally and internationally in the fight against illicit substance abuse and trafficking in Nigeria.

This, he said, came under the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Scheme, an intervention initiative targeted at sustainably impactful interventions in security and social development in Africa.

Marwa, however, described Rabiu as a patriot, philanthropist and foremost industrialist who had a human interest at heart.

He recounted the pivotal role the chairman of BUA Group played in 2019/2020 along with his colleagues in the business sector to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The NDLEA boss stated that the drug scourge was not what only the government and the agency could fight alone, adding that there was an urgent need for all stakeholders to rise up like the ASR Africa.

This, he said, was for them to support the nation’s War Against Drug Abuse, (WADA), initiative, which encouraged all citizens, both corporate and individual, to be stakeholders.

“By acknowledging the existence of the drug scourge, ASR Africa has positioned itself as an important stakeholder toward eradicating the menace in Nigeria”, Marwa stated,

Marwa added that the grant would be used toward sustainable and impactful projects relevant to the current reality of the drug problem in the country.

Speaking earlier, the CEO of ASR Africa said the grant was part of the efforts of the chairman of BUA group to give back to the African continent.

He said that it was to also make a lasting impact in peace and security, as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans.

“Your selection is in recognition of the many successes you have recorded nationally and internationally.