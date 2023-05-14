Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

Famous for his energetic dancing, Adeleke was recently confirmed by the Supreme Court as the authentic winner of the Osun State governorship election held in July last year.

Since he assumed office in November 2022, the bubbly governor has hit the ground running by ensuring that workers' salaries are paid as when due coupled with other projects he has embarked upon a few months into his four-year tenure.

Speaking during the presentation of the Champions Newspaper Governor of the Year award to Adeleke, Marwa said the Osun helmsman was able to deliver dividends of democracy in unimaginable ways within three months of assuming office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDLEA boss, therefore, described the award honour as well “well deserved," noting that “I was a state Governor twice and I can affirm that to perform on that hot seat calls for accolades. Governor Adeleke, the dancing Governor, is clearly today a dancing working Governor.”

Adeleke, who had earlier been treated to a rousing ovation at the event received applause from the Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, for showing the tenacity of purpose in his pursuit of political power.

The newspaper MD described the governor as a dogged fighter whose emergence as governor represents the will of God considering the brutal opposition against him.

”Our Governor, my Governor, your struggle is a national one with all lovers of democracy solidly behind you. Because of you, many Nigerians have become honorary citizens of Osun state. You are a torch bearer for democracy and good governance,” Iheakanwa narrated.

In his reaction, Adeleke dedicated the award to God and the good people of Osun State, restating his love for the people and his commitment to satisfying their aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor said: “I am humbled by this award as my modest contributions to state development attract the attention of local and international audiences. This is a tonic to further energize me and my team to work harder and deliver on our electoral promises to the people of the state.