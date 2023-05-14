The sports category has moved to a new website.
Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

Nurudeen Shotayo

Marwa said Adeleke has succeeded in delivering dividends of democracy to the Osun people within three months of assuming office.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa and Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@ndleanigeria]
Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa and Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@ndleanigeria]

Famous for his energetic dancing, Adeleke was recently confirmed by the Supreme Court as the authentic winner of the Osun State governorship election held in July last year.

Since he assumed office in November 2022, the bubbly governor has hit the ground running by ensuring that workers' salaries are paid as when due coupled with other projects he has embarked upon a few months into his four-year tenure.

Speaking during the presentation of the Champions Newspaper Governor of the Year award to Adeleke, Marwa said the Osun helmsman was able to deliver dividends of democracy in unimaginable ways within three months of assuming office.

The NDLEA boss, therefore, described the award honour as well “well deserved," noting that “I was a state Governor twice and I can affirm that to perform on that hot seat calls for accolades. Governor Adeleke, the dancing Governor, is clearly today a dancing working Governor.”

Adeleke, who had earlier been treated to a rousing ovation at the event received applause from the Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, for showing the tenacity of purpose in his pursuit of political power.

The newspaper MD described the governor as a dogged fighter whose emergence as governor represents the will of God considering the brutal opposition against him.

”Our Governor, my Governor, your struggle is a national one with all lovers of democracy solidly behind you. Because of you, many Nigerians have become honorary citizens of Osun state. You are a torch bearer for democracy and good governance,” Iheakanwa narrated.

In his reaction, Adeleke dedicated the award to God and the good people of Osun State, restating his love for the people and his commitment to satisfying their aspirations.

The Governor said: “I am humbled by this award as my modest contributions to state development attract the attention of local and international audiences. This is a tonic to further energize me and my team to work harder and deliver on our electoral promises to the people of the state.

“I am overwhelmed by this show of massive support. Tonight, I am further encouraged to do my best. To the great people of Osun State, I appreciate your support and goodwill. I will not take it for granted.”

