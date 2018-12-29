His grandson, Nuradeen Mahe, told newsmen in Sokoto that the late President died at 6: 40 P.M and his remains would be flown to Sokoto for burial on Saturday according to Islamic rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Shagari died on Friday at the National Hospital Abuja.

Mark, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, noted that Shagari’s death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

He said that late Shagari was a rare leader who believed in the sanctity of one indivisible Nigeria that must not be compromised no matter the odds.

“He worked for the peace and unity of Nigeria. He was a man with a large heart and was ever conscious about the well being and welfare of the citizenry,” he said.

The former Senate President added that Shagari demonstrated uncommon leadership skill during his stint as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , pointing that he ensured fairness and equity in the distribution of amenities across the country .

“Even after he left office, Shagari continued to offer useful advice to the younger generation of leaders all in the bid to ensure a better Nigeria.

He observed that Shagari left at a critical time when the nation needed his wisdom and knowledge to navigate through the murky political waters in the land.

Similarly, a member of the House of Representatives, Umar Bago, described the late Shagari as a charismatic elder statesman who contributed positively to the nation’s socio-economic and political development.

“Late Shehu Shagari had a unique passion for providing solutions to governance for the country. His demise was a big loss to the political scene in Nigeria.

“Indeed Nigeria and Nigerians will greatly miss a political master that championed the course of green revolution and Shagari housing estates across the country ,” he said.

Bago, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger state, extended his condolences to the immediate family of late Shehu Shagari ,Sultan of Sokoto and government and people of Sokoto state.

Also, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah said the death of Shagari marked a major milestone in the life of the country.

“The great man lived well and God rewarded him with a long life. The late President was a committed patriot, dedicated to the building of a peaceful and democratic Nigeria.

“In his pursuit of dialogue, he was the first Nigerian leader to invite the Pope to visit our country in 1982, thus, laying the moral foundation for his Ethical Revolution.

“He left a legacy of humility and dedication.

“On behalf of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, I extend my condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, of Sokoto State and his immediate family,” kukah said.