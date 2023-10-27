ADVERTISEMENT
Marauding elephants from Cameroon invade farmlands in Borno State

The Director of Pest Control in Borno Ministry of Agriculture said he heard about the incident but was yet to get any official complaint from the affected area.

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, the Director of Forestry and Wildlife in the Borno Ministry of Environment, Ayuba Peter said that the ministry received reports and was mobilising a team to go to the area.

Peter said the elephants were from Waza National Park in the neighbouring Cameroon Republic.

“The herd is from Waza National Park and yearly it used to move from Cameroon to Nigeria and back again during this period, following its route that passed through Gamboru/Ngala and Kala-Balge LGAs.

“We have mobilised our men, we are just waiting for personnel of the Federal Ministry of Environment that will join us any moment now to move to the area,” Peter said.

Also speaking on the development, the Director of Pest Control in Borno Ministry of Agriculture, Malam Mustafa Bukar said he heard about the incident but was yet to get any official complaint from the affected area.

“So far, we only got complaints about Quelea birds and Grasshoppers in the Dikwa, Molai and Muna axis of Dikwa, Konduga and Jere LGAs, which has been contained,” Bukar said.

