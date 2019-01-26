Senator Kabiru Marafa representing Zamfara Central has hailed the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja which upheld the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejecting the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

INEC had rejected the list of candidates submitted by a faction of APC in Zamfara state over the party's failure to conduct primaries.

Marafa, in a swift reaction to the court judgment delivered Friday, January 25, 2019 by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, said it has ended the "political dynasty" that made Governor Abdulaziz Yari as governor of Zamfara State.

The court had held that INEC acted within its powers by refusing to accept a list of candidates for the next general elections from a faction of the APC in Zamfara state.

Justice Ojukwu, in a judgment on Friday, said it was not the fault of INEC that the APC failed to conduct a valid primary within the period scheduled by the electoral body.

Ojukwu said INEC’s action was "intended to curb impunity among political parties and politicians; ensure that rule of law is adhered to."

The judgment was on a suit filed in the name of APC by some individuals, who said they emerged from a consensus arrangement adopted by the party in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, Marafa says he would challenge the judgment of a Zamfara State High Court, affirming that primaries were conducted by the Yari-led APC faction in the state.