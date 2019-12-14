The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole is reportedly in the black book of some governors, who are already plotting to replace him with the former governor of Zamfara State, AbdulAziz Yari.

Former Senator of Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa exposed the alleged plots by the governors on Friday, December 13, 2019.

While speaking with journalists, Marafa alleged that the nursing the idea are planning to hijack the party structure.

The ex-lawmaker, who refused to disclose the identities of the angry governors further alleged that the those planning to remove the party chairman are indirectly making moves to render President Muhammadu Buhari and his supporters politically irrelevant before the 2023 general election.

He said, “The fight is not against Oshiomole, it is actually against the president himself. It is only that they don’t have the guts to say it now, but they will when the time is ripe.

“It is evident that the plot to unseat Comrade Adams Oshiomole by a gang of President Buhari’s adversaries has thickened. This plot is merely aimed at hijacking the party structures and handing it over to Yari — who till now is the arrowhead of all the people that harbour a lot of bitterness against the president.

“The Governors in concert with their cronies, within and outside the party, are doing everything possible to hijack the party structures to ensure that the president and his sympathisers are edged out of power equation in 2023.”

Citing instances in the past when Yari ‘acted against Buhari’, Marafa urged the president to buckle up to save the party from falling into the hands of his adversaries.

“Yari and his co-travellers’ stock in trade is treachery and backstabbing. The earlier the president and his men realizes it and act accordingly, the better for them and the party itself,” he said.

“Remember 2003 when the president and his party the ANPP lost the general election? While the president and his men where nursing the wound of loosing the election, one of the ANPP Governors now a major pillar of Yari’s support and collaborator, was sighted on national television cutting PDP Victory cake in the Villa! That is how all of them are.

“All these machinations are geared toward hijacking the party or bouncing back to relevance and once that is done, the party’s future is doomed. President Buhari should buckle up to save the party from falling into the hands of his adversaries in his own best interest, interest of the party, and that of the nation in general.

“The party is built on justice, equity and fairness and that will surely be eluded if the likes of Yari are allowed to succeed. Make no mistake sir, those asking for Oshiomhole’s head today, are actually looking for your jugular.”

Recall that Yari and Marafa are political rivals in Zamfara State and the clash between the two politicians cost the ruling APC to lose the state to the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election.